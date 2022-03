A South Carolina man made a stop at a gas station because his wife needed to use the restroom and he ended up winning $200,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man credited his wife's need for a bathroom break with leading him to win a $200,000 lottery jackpot. The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he had been driving with his wife when they stopped at the Rainbow Gas Garden in Swansea so the woman could use the restroom. Advertisement

The man said he decided to go into the store and bought a Carolina Riches scratch-off ticket.

The player said he waited until his wife returned to the car to scratch the ticket, which revealed a $200,000 top prize.

"We didn't know what to think," the man recalled. "It was a surprise."

The couple said they have not yet decided how to spend their winnings.