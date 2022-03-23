Firefighters rescue cat stranded atop 30-foot cellphone tower

March 23 (UPI) -- A firefighter climbed a 30-foot-tall cellphone tower on Wednesday to rescue a cat spotted stranded high up on the structure.

The Pune Fire Brigade and local animal rescue volunteers responded to the tower, located on the terrace of the three-story Sundar Corner building in Pune, after a resident reported seeing a cat stranded atop the tower.

Advertisement

Firefighter Chandrakant Ananddas climbed the tower and attempted to lure the feline into a basket.

The fire brigade said Ananddas was able to wrangle the cat after a couple of failed capture attempts and he brought the feline safely back down to the ground.

The cat was returned to its owners.