Breaking News
Madeleine Albright, first woman to serve as Secretary of State, dies at 84
Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 23, 2022 / 2:24 PM

Firefighters rescue cat stranded atop 30-foot cellphone tower

By Ben Hooper

March 23 (UPI) -- A firefighter climbed a 30-foot-tall cellphone tower on Wednesday to rescue a cat spotted stranded high up on the structure.

The Pune Fire Brigade and local animal rescue volunteers responded to the tower, located on the terrace of the three-story Sundar Corner building in Pune, after a resident reported seeing a cat stranded atop the tower.

Advertisement

Firefighter Chandrakant Ananddas climbed the tower and attempted to lure the feline into a basket.

The fire brigade said Ananddas was able to wrangle the cat after a couple of failed capture attempts and he brought the feline safely back down to the ground.

The cat was returned to its owners.

Read More

Dive-bombing hawk strikes Florida deputy in the head 252 people wearing lion costumes set world record in Ireland Pennsylvania game warden frees stuck deer by shooting off antler

Latest Headlines

Young girl reunited with stuffed bunny left behind at Reagan Airport
Odd News // 22 minutes ago
Young girl reunited with stuffed bunny left behind at Reagan Airport
March 23 (UPI) -- A stuffed bunny left behind at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia was reunited with its young owner after a social media search.
Receipt for invisible artwork by Yves Klein expected to fetch up to $551,000
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Receipt for invisible artwork by Yves Klein expected to fetch up to $551,000
March 23 (UPI) -- Auction house Sotheby's said it expects to fetch up to $551,000 for an unusual item -- a receipt for a piece of invisible art by French artist Yves Klein.
Dive-bombing hawk strikes Florida deputy in the head
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Dive-bombing hawk strikes Florida deputy in the head
March 23 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office shared a security camera image of the moment a red-tailed hawk "bounced" off the head of a patrolling deputy.
252 people wearing lion costumes set world record in Ireland
Odd News // 1 hour ago
252 people wearing lion costumes set world record in Ireland
March 23 (UPI) -- A total 252 people donned lion costumes in an Irish town to set a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as lions.
Pennsylvania game warden frees stuck deer by shooting off antler
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Pennsylvania game warden frees stuck deer by shooting off antler
March 23 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania game warden used his sharpshooting skills to free a deer found with its antler entangled in vineyard netting.
Rare Philippine spotted deer born at Chester Zoo in England
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Rare Philippine spotted deer born at Chester Zoo in England
March 23 (UPI) -- Chester Zoo in England has announced the birth of a rare, Philippine spotted deer named Lyra.
Police find reported tiger on the loose was stuffed toy
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Police find reported tiger on the loose was stuffed toy
March 23 (UPI) -- Police in Oldham, England, responded to a call about a tiger loose in a neighborhood garden that ended up being a stuffed toy.
Mountain lion visits California back yard, swims across lake
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Mountain lion visits California back yard, swims across lake
March 22 (UPI) -- Residents of a California neighborhood said they were surprised to spot a mountain lion hanging out in their back yard -- and even more surprised to see it swim across a lake.
Michigan man's lucky lottery numbers deliver $400,000 jackpot
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Michigan man's lucky lottery numbers deliver $400,000 jackpot
March 22 (UPI) -- A Michigan man whose lucky set of lottery numbers have earned him multiple Club Keno prizes recently had the digits deliver their largest payout to date: $400,000.
Three firefighters at Virginia station welcome new babies within 24 hours
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Three firefighters at Virginia station welcome new babies within 24 hours
March 22 (UPI) -- A Virginia fire station experienced a miniature baby boom when three firefighters became dads at the same hospital within 24 hours.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wild eastern indigo snake found in Alabama for a second time in 60 years
Wild eastern indigo snake found in Alabama for a second time in 60 years
Pigs chase off pen-invading bear outside Connecticut home
Pigs chase off pen-invading bear outside Connecticut home
Sheep lost in the wild for six years sheared of 88 pounds of fleece
Sheep lost in the wild for six years sheared of 88 pounds of fleece
Tremendous swarm of bugs crawls across the Outback
Tremendous swarm of bugs crawls across the Outback
David Rush nears 250 Guinness World Records with fist-bumping feat
David Rush nears 250 Guinness World Records with fist-bumping feat
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement