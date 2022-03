A stuffed bunny left behind at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia was returned to the arms of a young traveler after a social media search for the rabbit's owner. Photo courtesy of TravelersAidDCA/Twitter

March 23 (UPI) -- A stuffed bunny left behind at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia was reunited with its young owner after a social media search. Reagan Airport and Traveler's Aid International launched a social media search for the stuffed rabbit's owner after it was found left behind at Terminal B's Baggage Claim on March 14.

The airport and Traveler's Aid posted photos to Twitter showing the rabbit in various locations around the facility, posing on a plane and getting a private tour of a cockpit.

Some BUNNY got a special tour of the airport while waiting to be picked up! Big thanks to @DCATravelersAid for helping find his family! pic.twitter.com/GukkUBOMmo— Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) March 16, 2022

The tweets received a response from a person who identified the bunny as Hoppy, a beloved toy belonging to the person's young daughter.

Traveler's Aid posted a photo Tuesday showing the young girl being reunited with Hoppy.

"It's been a long wait but Hoppy is back with his person today," the tweet said.

The reunion was also celebrated by the Regan Airport account.

"Reunited and it feels SO GOOD," the airport tweeted.