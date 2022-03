1/2

Pennsylvania Game Warden Ryan Zawada freed a buck entangled in vineyard netting by shooting off one of the animal's antlers. Photo courtesy of the Pennsylvania Game Commission/Facebook

March 23 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania game warden used his sharpshooting skills to free a deer found with its antler entangled in vineyard netting. The Pennsylvania Game Commission said in a Facebook post that Game Warden Ryan Zawada responded to a property in Berks County where a resident reported finding a deer with its antler caught in a vineyard net. Advertisement

The post said Zawada was concerned that tranquilizing the deer could cause a heart attack due to the animal's state of distress, so he decided to remove the entangled antler.

Zawada used his sharpshooting skills to shoot off the antler without any injury to the deer. The buck ran off after being freed from the net, the post said.