March 23 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office shared a security camera image of the moment a hawk "bounced" off the head of a patrolling deputy. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Cpl. Andrew Porcelli was performing security checks when an unknown object "bounced off the side of his head." Advertisement

"All he knew is that the impact nearly knocked him off his feet," the post said.

Porcelli reviewed footage from a nearby security camera and was surprised to discover the impact had been a dive-bombing hawk.

"Security footage captured the feisty feather fighter go in for the dive with a precision T-bone hit to the target," the Facebook post said.

The sheriff's office said Porcelli "sustained a signature hawk scratch to the head," but was otherwise uninjured.

"As for the hawk, she was likely in nest protective mode," the sheriff's office wrote. "So, it's a good time to remind everyone to remain alert, so you too don't have to wonder what the 'hawk' just happened."