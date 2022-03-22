Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 22, 2022 / 4:19 PM

Mountain lion visits California back yard, swims across lake

By Ben Hooper

March 22 (UPI) -- Residents of a California neighborhood said they were surprised to spot a mountain lion hanging out in their back yard -- and even more surprised to see it swim across a lake.

Valerie Strowski said she was awakened about 1:20 a.m. by a loud noise outside her Mission Viejo home, and her husband checked the security cameras to discover there was a mountain lion in the back yard.

Advertisement

The couple watched as the cougar spent about 15 minutes on their dock before diving into Lake Mission Veijo.

"Saw it looking in the water and I thought there's no way, there's no way it's going to do this -- but I had a really weird feeling it was -- and it dove into the water," Strowski told KTLA-TV.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office was contacted by neighbors who spotted the mountain lion wandering through their properties and deputies arrived in time to see the feline swimming across the lake.

Mission Viejo Animal Services said officials are reviewing security camera footage from local residents. The department said officers are keeping an eye out for the animal.

Read More

Michigan man's lucky lottery numbers deliver $400,000 jackpot Three firefighters at Virginia station welcome new babies within 24 hours Rare Marvel Comics #1 'pay copy' auctioned for $2.4 million

Latest Headlines

Michigan man's lucky lottery numbers deliver $400,000 jackpot
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Michigan man's lucky lottery numbers deliver $400,000 jackpot
March 22 (UPI) -- A Michigan man whose lucky set of lottery numbers have earned him multiple Club Keno prizes recently had the digits deliver their largest payout to date: $400,000.
Three firefighters at Virginia station welcome new babies within 24 hours
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Three firefighters at Virginia station welcome new babies within 24 hours
March 22 (UPI) -- A Virginia fire station experienced a miniature baby boom when three firefighters became dads at the same hospital within 24 hours.
Rare Marvel Comics #1 'pay copy' auctioned for $2.4 million
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Rare Marvel Comics #1 'pay copy' auctioned for $2.4 million
March 22 (UPI) -- The ultra-rare "pay copy" of 1939's Marvel Comics #1 sold for more than $2.4 million in an action.
101-year-old man presented with high school diploma
Odd News // 4 hours ago
101-year-old man presented with high school diploma
March 22 (UPI) -- A 101-year-old man who had to drop out of high school in West Virginia in the 1930s was presented with a diploma more than 80 years later.
2,000-pound horse rescued from muddy incline in Ohio
Odd News // 4 hours ago
2,000-pound horse rescued from muddy incline in Ohio
March 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Ohio came to the rescue of a 2,000-pound draft horse that became stuck in mud on a sharp incline.
Woman eats 19 chicken nuggets in one minute for Guinness record
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Woman eats 19 chicken nuggets in one minute for Guinness record
March 22 (UPI) -- A British competitive eater broke a Guinness World Record when she ate 19 chicken nuggets in one minute.
Pigs chase off pen-invading bear outside Connecticut home
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Pigs chase off pen-invading bear outside Connecticut home
March 22 (UPI) -- A Connecticut woman's security camera was recording when a bear entered the pen holding her two pigs -- and ended up being chased away by the scrappy swine.
400 years after extinction, beavers return to major city to combat flood concerns
Odd News // 9 hours ago
400 years after extinction, beavers return to major city to combat flood concerns
March 22 Beavers haven't roamed the streams and woods of London since the days of William Shakespeare. But after over 400 years of extinction, the rodents are being reintroduced to the United Kingdom capital.
Tremendous swarm of bugs crawls across the Outback
Odd News // 9 hours ago
Tremendous swarm of bugs crawls across the Outback
March 22 A wild video from near Quilpie, Australia, a town in Eastern Australia about 600 miles west of Brisbane, caught thousands of slater bugs moving across red dirt in the middle of the Australian Outback.
'Home Pong' Atari prototype auctioned for more than $270,000
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Home Pong' Atari prototype auctioned for more than $270,000
March 21 (UPI) -- An original prototype for Atari's Home Pong video game system was auctioned for more than $270,000 and came from the collection of the landmark game's creator.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wild eastern indigo snake found in Alabama for a second time in 60 years
Wild eastern indigo snake found in Alabama for a second time in 60 years
Full set of teeth left behind at British restaurant
Full set of teeth left behind at British restaurant
Sheep lost in the wild for six years sheared of 88 pounds of fleece
Sheep lost in the wild for six years sheared of 88 pounds of fleece
Tremendous swarm of bugs crawls across the Outback
Tremendous swarm of bugs crawls across the Outback
British man harvests 1,269 cherry tomatoes from a single stem
British man harvests 1,269 cherry tomatoes from a single stem
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement