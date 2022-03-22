Watch Live
Senate panel begins questioning Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson in confirmation hearing
March 22, 2022 / 1:02 PM

2,000-pound horse rescued from muddy incline in Ohio

By Ben Hooper

March 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Ohio came to the rescue of a 2,000-pound draft horse that became stuck in mud on a sharp incline.

Traci Meek, owner of Buck Berry Farms in East Palestine, said the 17-year-old equine, named Reba, became stranded on the muddy incline Monday morning.

"She basically was uphill in mud, couldn't get her footing," Meek told WFMJ-TV. "She was down well over two hours when I got the call."

Meek contacted East Palestine Police and Fire, which called in the Beaver County Technical Farm Rescue Team, which is composed of firefighters from three Beaver County departments.

The rescue team moved Reba onto her side and fitted her with a harness so heavy machinery could be used to lift her to safety.

"The horse looked in remarkably good shape for the time it was down in there and it was in good shape to begin with, that helps out a lot and getting it up on its feet and getting it walking around quickly, that is the main thing you have to do in these cases and that is what we were able to do," said Jim Gabel, assistant chief of the Potter Township Fire Department.

Buck Berry Farms said in a Facebook post that Reba was doing well Tuesday morning.

"Everything still looking good for Reba. She is a little sore, and rightfully so, but is eating breakfast and watching the squirrels," the post said.

