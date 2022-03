Three firefighters from Fort Belvoir Fire and Emergency Services at Fort Belvoir Army Base in Virginia welcomed new babies at the same hospital within a 24-hour period. Photo courtesy of the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center/Facebook

March 22 (UPI) -- A Virginia fire station experienced a miniature baby boom when three firefighters became dads at the same hospital within 24 hours. The Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center said in a Facebook post that three babies were born within 24 hours at the facility and each father involved works as a firefighter with Fort Belvoir Fire and Emergency Services at Fort Belvoir Army Base. Advertisement

"We are excited to welcome these little ones into the world," the post said.

The dads -- Kyle Dean, Kyle Frederick and Michael Irvine -- said they had joked in the weeks before the births about what it would be like if the three babies ended up sharing a birthday.

"A few weeks before we were all together at work and talked about it and how crazy it would be -- saw each other in the hallways and stuff like that," Dean told WJLA-TV.

The men said they were pleasantly surprised to discover their wives were all in labor at the same time.

"Once I found out I actually told the nurses. Just a heads up -- two of my guys are coming as well and we ended up with the nickname from the nursing staff as the fab three," Irvine said.