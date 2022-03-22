Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 22, 2022 / 8:09 AM

400 years after extinction, beavers return to major city to combat flood concerns

By Mark Puleo, Accuweather.com

March 22

Beavers haven't roamed the streams and woods of London since the days of William Shakespeare. But after over 400 years of extinction, the rodents are being reintroduced to the United Kingdom capital in a "quite emotional" moment.

Advertisement

A pair of beavers, temporarily named Justin Beaver and Sigourney Beaver, were released into a designed enclosure on Forty Hall Farm in Enfield on March 17. The beavers are part of a two-year plan by Enfield Council to combat the increase in major flash floods that have plagued the city in recent years.

Officials in London hope this male beaver, nicknamed Justin Beaver, can help restore the city's wetland habitat and combat climate change. Photo courtesy of Ian Barnes Enfield Council

In February, Bob Ward, deputy chair of the London Climate Change Partnership, said the flood risks have turned life-threatening due to the city's outdated drainage system.

"There is now a real risk of people drowning, particularly in basement flats if a major flash flood occurred in the middle of the night," he told the Observer. "The problem is particularly worrying because we have no idea how many people live in basement properties in London."

Advertisement

In a city analysis from July 2021, a report from the London Councils taskforce found that the city was dealt more than a month's average rain on several different days. The month's enormous rainfall triggered the closures of major hospitals and underground train stations and caused flooding in over 1,000 homes.

The hope for the introduction of the beavers is that the natural engineers will build dams and restore habitats that help slow down and filter water in the city's wetlands. By cutting down trees and attracting other forms of wildlife, officials hope the restoration efforts lead to reduced downstream flooding.

"They're not just beautiful creatures, they're so good in the ecosystem, they encourage other animals and insects because of the ponds and dams they make," Ian Barnes, Enfield Council's deputy leader, told The Guardian.

Conversation leaders hope the pair will reproduce in the coming months as the organizations wait on the government to approve applications to release the animals into the wild.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan celebrated the release of the beavers into the enclosure with a video on Twitter.

Advertisement

Read More

Authorities warn of unidentified 'large cat' on the loose in South Carolina David Rush nears 250 Guinness World Records with fist-bumping feat Odd Florida: Van-escaping croc, mail-order snowman, world's tallest teen

Latest Headlines

Tremendous swarm of bugs crawls across the Outback
Odd News // 39 minutes ago
Tremendous swarm of bugs crawls across the Outback
March 22 A wild video from near Quilpie, Australia, a town in Eastern Australia about 600 miles west of Brisbane, caught thousands of slater bugs moving across red dirt in the middle of the Australian Outback.
'Home Pong' Atari prototype auctioned for more than $270,000
Odd News // 15 hours ago
'Home Pong' Atari prototype auctioned for more than $270,000
March 21 (UPI) -- An original prototype for Atari's Home Pong video game system was auctioned for more than $270,000 and came from the collection of the landmark game's creator.
Leopard wanders into Mercedes-Benz plant in India
Odd News // 15 hours ago
Leopard wanders into Mercedes-Benz plant in India
March 21 (UPI) -- A Mercedes-Benz plant in India was evacuated and wildlife officials were called in when a leopard wandered into the production facility.
Woolly mammoth tooth discovered at Iowa construction site
Odd News // 16 hours ago
Woolly mammoth tooth discovered at Iowa construction site
March 21 (UPI) -- Construction work on a property owned by an Iowa college resulted in an unusual discovery -- a tooth from a woolly mammoth believed to have lived more than 20,000 years ago.
Registration data shows Labradors remain top dog in U.S.
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Registration data shows Labradors remain top dog in U.S.
March 21 (UPI) -- The American Kennel Club said statistics from 2021 registration data found the Labrador retriever was the most popular dog breed in the United States for the 31st consecutive year.
Firefighters chisel through concrete wall to rescue trapped fox cub
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Firefighters chisel through concrete wall to rescue trapped fox cub
March 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain chiseled through concrete blocks to rescue a fox cub that became wedged in the 3-inch gap between two walls.
British man harvests 1,269 cherry tomatoes from a single stem
Odd News // 18 hours ago
British man harvests 1,269 cherry tomatoes from a single stem
March 21 (UPI) -- A British man who set a Guinness World Record by harvesting 839 cherry tomatoes from a single stem broke his own record just a few weeks later when he harvested a stem bearing 1,269 tomatoes.
Full set of teeth left behind at British restaurant
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Full set of teeth left behind at British restaurant
March 21 (UPI) -- A British restaurant is trying to find the owner of an unusual piece of lost and found property: a full set of teeth.
Horse rescued from backyard pool in New York
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Horse rescued from backyard pool in New York
March 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New York came to the rescue of a horse that fell into a resident's backyard pool and became entangled in the cover.
David Rush nears 250 Guinness World Records with fist-bumping feat
Odd News // 20 hours ago
David Rush nears 250 Guinness World Records with fist-bumping feat
March 21 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush is on track to claim another title after fist-bumping 152 people in 1 minute, a feat he described as more of a "logistical challenge than a physical one."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World's longest car restored, measures over 100 feet long
World's longest car restored, measures over 100 feet long
Full set of teeth left behind at British restaurant
Full set of teeth left behind at British restaurant
N.C. woman allowed to keep 'FART' license plate -- but not on her truck
N.C. woman allowed to keep 'FART' license plate -- but not on her truck
Oblivious winner dodged lottery's phone calls for days
Oblivious winner dodged lottery's phone calls for days
'World's heaviest potato' turns out not to be a potato at all
'World's heaviest potato' turns out not to be a potato at all
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement