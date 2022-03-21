Trending
Odd News
March 21, 2022 / 4:42 PM

Leopard wanders into Mercedes-Benz plant in India

By Ben Hooper

March 21 (UPI) -- A Mercedes-Benz plant in India was evacuated and wildlife officials were called in when a leopard wandered into the production facility.

Police and Junnar forest officers responded Monday when the leopard was spotted at the Mercedes-Benz plant in the Chakan MIDC area, near Pune.

"We had a very special guest at Mercedes-Benz India campus this morning. A leopard strayed into the company's production facility and was later rescued with the prompt support of the Forest Department and local police," Mercedes-Benz India said in a Facebook post.

Forest Officer Atul Mahajan said the leopard was first spotted by security staff at the plant about 5 a.m. Monday.

"Within two hours, our rescue team from the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Center in Junnar reached the spot. The animal was trapped in an enclosure. Our staff, including a veterinary doctor, took an apt position and shot a dart from an appropriate distance," Mahajan told the Times of India.

Mahajan said the leopard was taken to the leopard rescue center and would be examined by veterinarians before being released back into the wild.

Mercedes-Benz said the plant was evacuated prior to the rescue and regular operations were expected to resume Tusday.

