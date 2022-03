1/2

New York's Bohemia Fire Department and Suffolk County Police Department came to the rescue of a horse that fell into a resident's backyard pool and became entangled in the cover. Photo courtesy of the Bohemia Fire Department/Facebook

March 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New York came to the rescue of a horse that fell into a resident's backyard pool and became entangled in the cover. The Bohemia Fire Department said crews responded alongside the Suffolk County Police Department when a horse apparently attempted to walk on the cover of a resident's pool and fell through to the water underneath.

"Crews from both agencies worked together to move the horse to the shallow end of the water and freed her from the cover," the fire department said in a Facebook post.

The horse was guided up the stairs in the shallow end of the pool. The equine did not appear to be injured.