British man harvests 1,269 cherry tomatoes from a single stem

March 21 (UPI) -- A British man who set a Guinness World Record by harvesting 839 cherry tomatoes from a single stem broke his own record just a few weeks later when he harvested a stem bearing 1,269 tomatoes.
Douglas Smith of Hertfordshire, England, said he studied various scientific papers on tomato growing and took soil samples for laboratory analysis before planting his tomatoes so he would have the best possible chance of breaking the Guinness record for most tomatoes from a single stem/truss.