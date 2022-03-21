Trending
British man harvests 1,269 cherry tomatoes from a single stem

By Ben Hooper
Douglas Smith of Hertfordshire, England, broke his own Guinness World Record when he harvested 1,269 cherry tomatoes from a single stem. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

March 21 (UPI) -- A British man who set a Guinness World Record by harvesting 839 cherry tomatoes from a single stem broke his own record just a few weeks later when he harvested a stem bearing 1,269 tomatoes.

Douglas Smith of Hertfordshire, England, said he studied various scientific papers on tomato growing and took soil samples for laboratory analysis before planting his tomatoes so he would have the best possible chance of breaking the Guinness record for most tomatoes from a single stem/truss.

Smith broke the 10-year-old record of 488 tomatoes when he harvested 839 from a single stem, but he broke the same record a second time just a few weeks later with 1,269 tomatoes.

Smith said he was inspired to break a Guinness World Record when a 6.85 tomato grown in his garden was dubbed the largest in Britain. The tomato fell short of the Guinness World Record-holding 10-pound, 12.7-ounce tomato grown by a U.S. gardener in 2020.

The avid gardener said he is also in the process of attempting to grow the world's heaviest potato and heaviest eggplant/aubergine.

