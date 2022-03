Alexis Borrero of Chesapeake, Va., won $226,000 after playing an online lottery game. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

March 21 (UPI) -- Alexis Borrero of Chesapeake, Va., played an online lottery game to relax and ended up winning the jackpot worth $226,351. Borrero told lottery officials that she couldn't sleep and decided to play the Virginia Lottery's VIP Ultra game after she saw the jackpot.

"I saw how big the jackpot was and I had a feeling," she said Friday.

"It was an amazing feeling. It's a feeling I've never had before!" Borrero continued.

Borrero is a bartender and a full-time student studying criminal justice. She said she will use the money to pay bills and then invest the rest of her winnings.

The VIP Ultra game contains a jackpot that grows the more people play. The odds of winning any prize in VIP Ultra is 1 in 2.54.