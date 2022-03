The owner of The Barclay Pizza & Prosecco restaurant in Royton, England, said workers cleaning up after closing discovered a customer had lost a full set of teeth in the bar area. Photo courtesy of The Barclay Pizza & Prosecco - Royton/Facebook

March 21 (UPI) -- A British restaurant is trying to find the owner of an unusual piece of lost and found property: a full set of teeth. The Barclay Pizza & Prosecco, located in Royton, Oldham, England, said workers were cleaning in the early morning hours Sunday when they found a full set of dentures on the floor in the bar area of the eatery.

Emma Whelan, owner of the establishment, posted a photo to the business' Facebook page showing a bag that employees labeled "Teeth - Saturday 19 March 2022."

"We get a lot of things left behind after a night in the Barclay.. we've had house keys, phones, even a single shoe (she must have hopped home) but this is a new one," the post said.

Whelan said the teeth were found at the end of a particularly busy night.

"It was a busy night last night. We had a party upstairs and it was busy downstairs as well. We didn't find the teeth until the end of the night," she told the Manchester Evening News. "Our supervisor Cameron found them. They were on the floor by the bar. It's a full set of teeth. I particularly wanted to post it because someone is definitely missing them."