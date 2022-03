1/2

Firefighters in Nottinghamshire, England, chiseled through concrete blocks to rescue a fox cub wedged in the 3-inch gap between two walls. Photo courtesy of the Ashfield Fire Station/Facebook

March 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain chiseled through concrete blocks to rescue a fox cub that became wedged in the 3-inch gap between two walls. The Ashfield Fire Station said crews responded to the Willis Lodge Care home in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, when workers spotted a fox cub on the facility's doorstep and watched as the animal fled to a nearby property and became stuck in the narrow gap between a stone wall and a garage. Advertisement

The HARC animal rescue group, which arrived on the scene before firefighters, was able to rescue a second cub found hiding under a nearby hedge, but was unable to reach the wedged fox.

Firefighters spent more than an hour chiseling through the wall of the garage to reach the trapped cub.

HARC officials said the cubs might have become separated from their mother while hunting. Officials said they will attempt to locate the mother and return the babies to the wild.