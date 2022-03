The American Kennel Club said registration data from 2021 shows the Labrador retriever was the most popular breed of dog in the United States for the 31st consecutive year. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- The American Kennel Club said statistics from 2021 registration data found the Labrador retriever was the most popular dog breed in the United States for the 31st consecutive year. The AKC said the 10 most popular breeds of dog for 2021 were Labs, French bulldogs, golden retrievers, German shepherds, poodles, bulldogs, beagles, rottweilers, pointers and dachshunds. Advertisement

The organization said the 2021 data marks the first time poodles cracked the top 5 U.S. breeds since 1997.

The AKC said Labrador retrievers first appeared on the top 10 list in the 1970s, when the breed became the ninth most popular in the country, and has held the No. 1 spot since 1991.

"With their loving, outgoing personality and eager-to-please attitude, it's no surprise that the Lab has been able to continue its record-breaking run as the most popular breed in the U.S.," AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo said.

"As always, we encourage people to do their research to make sure they are not just getting a purebred dog, but most importantly a well-bred dog from a responsible breeder," DiNardo said.