Seres Therapeutics, a biotech company, is offering money for poop donations in Arizona. File Photo by Shutterstock/Feng Yu

March 18 (UPI) -- Seres Therapeutics, a biotech company, has opened a donor collection facility to collect poop for cash in Arizona. The company operates GoodNature, which has set up shop in Tempe and is asking for donations of poop that can earn donors at least $25 and up to $75 per sample. Advertisement

"Everyone has to do their business. Make sure yours does some good," the GoodNature website states.

GoodNature is looking for healthy adults aged 18 to 50 and notes that donors can earn up to $1,500 a month in compensation.

Potential donors need to have regular bowel movements, are of normal weight, don't smoke, are not pregnant, have no history of gastrointestinal disease or history of alcohol and drug abuse. Donors must also be able to donate poop three to four times a week at the collection site.

The poop is being collected to help lead to future developments in gastrointestinal infections and disorders.

Seres Therapeutics is a publicly-traded company that operates out of Cambridge, Mass. Poop collection programs are also available in Irvine, Calif., and Cambridge.