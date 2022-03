A Baltimore man won a $50,000 prize from the lottery's Pick 5 drawing using the numbers from his mother's birthday. File photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

March 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland man borrowed some luck from his mother by playing her birthday numbers in a lottery drawing -- and won $50,000. The 64-year-old Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he selected the numbers 8-1-3-3-3 for his Pick 5 tickets at Boost Mobile in Baltimore because those numbers represent his mother's birthday. Advertisement

The man bought identical tickets for the afternoon and evening drawings for March 13-19, and his numbers came up in the March 13 evening drawing.

The player scanned his ticket with the lottery smartphone app and immediately ran downstairs to tell his wife of the win. The man's wife, who accompanied him to collect the prize, said she was in shock when he said he had won $50,000.

"I still didn't believe it," the winner's wife said.

The couple said their plans for the money include renovations to their kitchen, basement and living room.