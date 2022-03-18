Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 18, 2022 / 12:44 PM

Police rescue deer trapped in Indiana resident's pool

By Ben Hooper

March 18 (UPI) -- Police and animal control officers in Indiana came to the rescue of a deer that fell into an empty backyard pool and couldn't find its way back out.

The South Bend Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded alongside animal control personnel on Thursday when a deer was found stranded in a South Bend resident's backyard pool.

Advertisement

The rescuers initially attempted to guide the deer to the stairs in the shallow end so it could climb out on its own.

"However, the animal became frightened and jumped back into the pool just as it had a chance to escape," the post said.

The team tried a few other tactics before one of the police officers ended up simply lifting the deer out of the pool.

"The deer then darted away from the backyard and returned to the wild," the post said.

Read More

Michigan eatery celebrates St. Patrick's Day with world's largest Irish coffee Sheep lost in the wild for six years sheared of 88 pounds of fleece Inflatable water park dubbed world's largest in UAE

Latest Headlines

Internet-famous cat Stepan escapes from Ukraine
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Internet-famous cat Stepan escapes from Ukraine
March 18 (UPI) -- Stepan, an internet-famous tabby cat who has more than a million followers on Instagram and Tik Tok, has escaped war-torn Ukraine.
Biotech company offers money for poop in Arizona
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Biotech company offers money for poop in Arizona
March 18 (UPI) -- Seres Therapeutics, a biotech company, has opened a donor collection facility to collect poop for cash in Arizona.
Michigan eatery celebrates St. Patrick's Day with world's largest Irish coffee
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Michigan eatery celebrates St. Patrick's Day with world's largest Irish coffee
March 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan restaurant attempted a Guinness World Record for St. Patrick's Day by mixing up a 550-gallon mug of Irish coffee.
Sheep lost in the wild for six years sheared of 88 pounds of fleece
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Sheep lost in the wild for six years sheared of 88 pounds of fleece
March 17 (UPI) -- A sheep found wandering on an Australian mountain was relieved of a great weight when his first shearing in at least six years removed 88 pounds of fleece.
Inflatable water park dubbed world's largest in UAE
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Inflatable water park dubbed world's largest in UAE
March 17 (UPI) -- An inflatable water park that emcompasses 138,451 square feet in the United Arab Emirates was declared the largest of its kind by Guinness World Records.
Chicago family's dog found after 135 days lost in Georgia wilderness
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Chicago family's dog found after 135 days lost in Georgia wilderness
March 17 (UPI) -- A Chicago family was reunited with their 10-year-old dog after the canine spent 135 days lost in the Georgia wilderness.
Wisconsin woman collects one four-leaf clover a day for 258 days
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Wisconsin woman collects one four-leaf clover a day for 258 days
March 17 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin woman is seeking a Guinness World Record to make St. Patrick proud after she collected a four-leaf clover every day for 258 consecutive days.
Herd of escaped bison rounded up in Maine
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Herd of escaped bison rounded up in Maine
March 17 (UPI) -- Police in Maine said officers spent multiple hours working to capture a herd of bison that escaped from a farm and wandered over a mile to a nearby town.
Flock of escaped chickens ride shotgun to Dunkin' Donuts drive-through
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Flock of escaped chickens ride shotgun to Dunkin' Donuts drive-through
March 17 (UPI) -- A flock of escaped chickens that wandered through busy Maine roads ended up riding shotgun through a Dunkin' Donuts drive-through in an animal control officer's service vehicle.
India man visits all Delhi Metro stations in 16 hours for Guinness record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
India man visits all Delhi Metro stations in 16 hours for Guinness record
March 17 (UPI) -- An employee of India's Delhi Metro Rail Corp. put his knowledge of the city's commuter trains to the test by breaking a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to visit all stations in the national capital.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sheep lost in the wild for six years sheared of 88 pounds of fleece
Sheep lost in the wild for six years sheared of 88 pounds of fleece
Flock of escaped chickens ride shotgun to Dunkin' Donuts drive-through
Flock of escaped chickens ride shotgun to Dunkin' Donuts drive-through
'World's heaviest potato' turns out not to be a potato at all
'World's heaviest potato' turns out not to be a potato at all
World's longest car restored, measures over 100 feet long
World's longest car restored, measures over 100 feet long
Boy on zip line in Costa Rica crashes into climbing sloth
Boy on zip line in Costa Rica crashes into climbing sloth
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement