Police rescue deer trapped in Indiana resident's pool

March 18 (UPI) -- Police and animal control officers in Indiana came to the rescue of a deer that fell into an empty backyard pool and couldn't find its way back out.

The South Bend Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded alongside animal control personnel on Thursday when a deer was found stranded in a South Bend resident's backyard pool.

The rescuers initially attempted to guide the deer to the stairs in the shallow end so it could climb out on its own.

"However, the animal became frightened and jumped back into the pool just as it had a chance to escape," the post said.

The team tried a few other tactics before one of the police officers ended up simply lifting the deer out of the pool.

"The deer then darted away from the backyard and returned to the wild," the post said.