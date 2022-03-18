Bears open California man's car door while he eats a sandwich

March 18 (UPI) -- A California man enjoying a corned beef sandwich in his car captured video when a trio of hungry bear cubs approached his vehicle and opened the door -- twice.

Bill Duvall said he was in the car with his dog in Sierra Madre and had a St. Patrick's Day corned beef sandwich on his lap when the bear cubs appeared nearby.

Duvall captured video as the cubs approached his car and immediately attempted to open the door.

The bears managed to open the door two times, but both times Duvall was able to quickly close it before they could reach inside.

Duvall's wife, Sandy Lewis-Duval, said the bears are frequent visitors to the neighborhood.