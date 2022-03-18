Alligator chases remote-controlled boat in Florida retention pond

March 18 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video of a playful alligator chasing a remote-controlled toy boat across the surface of a retention pond.

The filmer, a producer for WJAX-TV, captured footage when the gator's attention was grabbed by a neighbor's remote-controlled boat in the Jacksonville retention pond.

Advertisement

The video shows the gator chasing the boat as it zooms across the surface of the water.

It was unclear whether the alligator had simply confused the boat for a potential food source, but University of Tennessee at Knoxville researchers said in a 2015 study that playful behavior had been identified in alligators and other crocodiles.