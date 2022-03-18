Trending
Odd News
March 18, 2022 / 1:37 PM

IU cheerleaders rescue stuck ball during March Madness game

By Ben Hooper

March 18 (UPI) -- A pair of Indiana University cheerleaders sprang into action to save the day when a basketball got stuck between the backboard and the shot clock in the team's game against St. Mary's College.

March Madness turned into frustration early in the second half of Thursday's game when a missed shot resulted in the ball becoming stuck between the backboard and shot clock.

A video tweeted by the official NCAA March Madness account showed how players and referees attempted unsuccessfully to reach the ball with a pole. One referee attempted standing on a folding chair, but still came away unsuccessful.

Indiana cheerleaders Nathan Paris and Cassidy Cerny sprang into action, with Cerny standing atop Paris' hands to reach the ball.

"What a play! The cheerleader saves the day," a commentator said in the video.

The cheerleaders were praised by the official IU Cheerleading account on Instagram.

"Their 'One Shining Moment' tonight doing what they do everyday. Nathan Paris and Cassidy Cerny," the post said.

Cerny and Paris said it was an unusual moment, but the skills they used the retrieve the ball were ones they had practiced numerous times and felt comfortable utilizing to rescue the ball.

