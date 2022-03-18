San Francisco company serves up record-breaking 589 pounds of vegan ceviche

March 18 (UPI) -- A San Francisco food start-up showed off its plant-based seafood by cooking up a 589-pound serving of vegan ceviche.

Current Foods, a start-up specializing in vegan seafood, live streamed on Instagram as employees filled a large container with the company's plant-based tuna substitute in Brisbane.

Guinness World Records did not have a pre-existing record for the largest serving of vegan ceviche, so the record-keeping organization set a goal of 550 pounds to originate the title.

Guinness adjudicator Brittany Dunn was on hand during the attempt to verify that the record was successfully set with 589 pounds of vegan ceviche.

"The real idea behind this company is saving the ocean," Current Foods CEO Jacek Prus told The Daily Journal newspaper. "What we really believe in as a company is how much seafood we can replace. So we figured we would show you this is something we can do on scale."

Prus said the company's "sushi-grade" tuna substitute is made from ingredients including algae, bamboo, peas and radishes.