Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 17, 2022 / 1:37 PM

Flock of escaped chickens ride shotgun to Dunkin' Donuts drive-through

By Ben Hooper

March 17 (UPI) -- A flock of escaped chickens that wandered through busy Maine roads ended up riding shotgun through a Dunkin' Donuts drive-through in an animal control officer's service vehicle.

Animal Control Officer Jessica Jackson of the Casco, Naples, Raymond, Harrison Regional Animal Control Department said she was called out Wednesday on a report of a flock of loose chickens wandering through traffic on Routes 302 and 11 in Naples.

Advertisement

"It was a huge traffic hazard," Jackson told the Bangor Daily News. "Animal safety is my job, but I was also worried about the public's safety."

Jackson said the chickens ended up gathering on a parked oil truck at the Dodge Oil Company, located on the corner of the intersection.

The officer said she was unable to identify the owner of the chickens, so she was left with the task of transporting them to a foster farm for safekeeping.

"I tried to get them into dog kennels I carry, but I did not have enough kennels for the amount of chickens," she said. "My capture net is broken because it had been chewed by a rat so I could not use that."

Advertisement

Jackson used dog kibble to lure the chickens into the back seat of her car -- and realized too late that the sliding door separating the back seat from the front was open.

Jackson said she attempted to shoo the birds from the front seat to the back, but the chickens became agitated and started pooping.

"For the sake of my cruiser, I decided to let them ride shotgun," Jackson said. "We took a side trip through Dunkin' Donuts for donut crumbs and a coffee and then headed off to the farm."

The animal control department shared a video to Facebook showing the chickens accompanying Jackson in the front seat of her vehicle.

Jackson said the chickens will remain at the foster home until their owner can be identified. She said they will become permanent residents at the facility if no one comes forward to claim them.

Read More

Police remove boa constrictor from man's car in Brazil County mistakenly sends jury summonses for dates in the past Boy on zip line in Costa Rica crashes into climbing sloth

Latest Headlines

India man visits all Delhi Metro stations in 16 hours for Guinness record
Odd News // 52 minutes ago
India man visits all Delhi Metro stations in 16 hours for Guinness record
March 17 (UPI) -- An employee of India's Delhi Metro Rail Corp. put his knowledge of the city's commuter trains to the test by breaking a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to visit all stations in the national capital.
Great horned owl rescued from fishing line over Connecticut reservoir
Odd News // 1 day ago
Great horned owl rescued from fishing line over Connecticut reservoir
March 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Connecticut came to the rescue of a great horned owl spotted suspended from a fishing line about 15 feet over a reservoir.
Australian woman mistakes Carpet python in pantry for burglar
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Australian woman mistakes Carpet python in pantry for burglar
March 17 (UPI) -- A woman from Glenview, Australia, mistook a Carpet python for a burglar when she heard a glass break in her kitchen.
Odd St. Patrick's Day: Human shamrock, green river, green monuments
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Odd St. Patrick's Day: Human shamrock, green river, green monuments
March 17 (UPI) -- Odd stories can happen at any time and St. Patrick's Day is no exception as human shamrocks tend to form and green rivers and monuments appear in honor of the holiday.
Oregon man wins $8.9 million from forgotten Christmas lottery ticket
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Oregon man wins $8.9 million from forgotten Christmas lottery ticket
March 17 (UPI) -- Wilbur Brown of Oregon won $8.9 million from a Megabucks lottery ticket he had forgotten about that was originally obtained on Christmas Eve.
Police remove boa constrictor from man's car in Brazil
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Police remove boa constrictor from man's car in Brazil
March 16 (UPI) -- Police in Brazil came to the assistance of a farmer who saw a large boa constrictor slither into the innards of his car.
County mistakenly sends jury summonses for dates in the past
Odd News // 21 hours ago
County mistakenly sends jury summonses for dates in the past
March 16 (UPI) -- Residents of a Pennsylvania county were left scratching their heads when they received jury duty summonses in the mail that ordered them to appear in court on dates up to 10 years in the past.
Boy on zip line in Costa Rica crashes into climbing sloth
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Boy on zip line in Costa Rica crashes into climbing sloth
March 16 (UPI) -- A young boy on a zip line at an adventure park in Costa Rica had an unexpected wildlife encounter when he collided with a sloth climbing on the cable.
Confused traveler mistakes stranger's home for his Airbnb
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Confused traveler mistakes stranger's home for his Airbnb
March 16 (UPI) -- A man visiting Florida spent the night in what he thought was an Airbnb only to discover the next morning that he had slept in the wrong house.
Corgi falls overboard from yacht in Florida, swims 7 miles to shore
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Corgi falls overboard from yacht in Florida, swims 7 miles to shore
March 16 (UPI) -- A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident's yard.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World's longest car restored, measures over 100 feet long
World's longest car restored, measures over 100 feet long
'World's heaviest potato' turns out not to be a potato at all
'World's heaviest potato' turns out not to be a potato at all
Authorities warn of unidentified 'large cat' on the loose in South Carolina
Authorities warn of unidentified 'large cat' on the loose in South Carolina
Corgi falls overboard from yacht in Florida, swims 7 miles to shore
Corgi falls overboard from yacht in Florida, swims 7 miles to shore
Oregon crash leads to discovery of long-abandoned vehicle near highway
Oregon crash leads to discovery of long-abandoned vehicle near highway
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement