March 17, 2022 / 2:54 PM

Herd of escaped bison rounded up in Maine

By Ben Hooper

March 17 (UPI) -- Police in Maine said officers spent multiple hours working to capture a herd of bison that escaped from a farm and wandered over a mile to a nearby town.

The Fort Fairfield and Presque Isle Police Departments said 11 bison escaped from a private farm in Fort Fairfield on Wednesday morning and the animals wandered over a mile to Quoggy Jo Ski Center in Presque Isle.

One of the bison was killed in a crash with a truck. The vehicle's driver was not injured.

The remaining 10 bison were rounded up about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, after wandering to a wooded area near the Nordic Heritage Center.

Police said the owner of the animals believes the bison's escape may have been aided by another large animal damaging the farm's fence from the outside. The investigation into the escape is ongoing.

