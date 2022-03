Leo the dog is back with his family in Chicago after being lost in the Georgia wilderness for 135 days. Photo courtesy of Lost Pet Recovery Team/Facebook

March 17 (UPI) -- A Chicago family was reunited with their 10-year-old dog after the canine spent 135 days lost in the Georgia wilderness. The Lost Pet Recovery Team, part of the Atlanta-based nonprofit Animal Institute, said in a Facebook post that a dog named Leo escaped from his family's hotel room in Dalton, Ga., while they were eating at a nearby restaurant on Oct. 30 of last year. Advertisement

Leo's owner, Danielle, and her mother remained in town for two weeks to search for the dog, but eventually had to return to Chicago empty-handed.

Leo was spotted on a homeowner's security camera in December, but he could not be located in the area in the ensuing days.

A local resident snapped a photo of Leo in the woods behind their home Feb. 12, and the Lost Pet Recovery Team installed multiple trail cameras in the area that spotted the dog chewing on some marrow that had been left out for him.

Leo left the area and was spotted on cameras again Feb. 27 and March 11. A trap put out after the most recent sighting was successful in securing the long-lost canine.

Danielle was reunited with Leo in Georgia and the pair returned to Chicago this week, the Lost Pet Recovery Team said.

