Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 16, 2022 / 9:06 AM

World's oldest blue-eyed black lemurs celebrate birthday

By Wade Sheridan

March 16 (UPI) -- The world's oldest blue-eyed black lemurs, Stewart and Bardot, are celebrating their birthdays, the Philadelphia Zoo announced.

Stewart turned 32 this past week, making him the oldest male blue-eyed black lemur, and Bardot turned 30, making her the oldest female blue-eyed black lemur.

Advertisement

"Blue-eyed black lemurs and spider monkeys are the only two primates other than humans that have true blue eyes. We're so thankful to have such an incredible animal care team and vet staff to keep this couple healthy and happy in their golden years," the Philadelphia Zoo said on Twitter.

Blue-eyed black lemurs are sexually dimorphic, which gives males and females different colors. Stewart has black fur while Bardot has tan fur.

The species is critically endangered and are considered to be one of the most threatened primates on the planet.

Read More

Penguin escapes zoo, wanders Budapest streets African grey parrot learns how to paint at Maryland Zoo Dallas Zoo dubs newborn colobus monkey Mkali

Latest Headlines

Maryland teacher stops for fried chicken, wins $50,000 from scratch-off ticket
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Maryland teacher stops for fried chicken, wins $50,000 from scratch-off ticket
March 16 (UPI) -- A teacher from Gaithersburg, Md., won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket after she stopped to grab fried chicken with her kids.
Florida swim team practice interrupted by alligator in the pool
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Florida swim team practice interrupted by alligator in the pool
March 15 (UPI) -- A Florida school's swim team practice was delayed when the students discovered the pool was already occupied -- by an alligator.
WWII jacket returned to owner's family more than 60 years later
Odd News // 17 hours ago
WWII jacket returned to owner's family more than 60 years later
March 15 (UPI) -- A World War II bomber jacket left behind at a Washington restaurant in the early 1950s was returned to the daughter of its original owner more than 60 years later.
Authorities warn of unidentified 'large cat' on the loose in South Carolina
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Authorities warn of unidentified 'large cat' on the loose in South Carolina
March 15 (UPI) -- Authorities in South Carolina are urging residents to be on the lookout for an unidentified "large cat" spotted on the loose.
Firefighters rescue ducklings stranded in Florida storm drain
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Firefighters rescue ducklings stranded in Florida storm drain
March 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a family of ducklings that ended up stranded inside a storm drain.
Firefighters rescue kitten stranded on roof of home
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Firefighters rescue kitten stranded on roof of home
March 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Ireland came to the rescue if a curious kitten that ended up stranded on the roof of a house.
Michigan house for sale features an unusual, throne-like toilet
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Michigan house for sale features an unusual, throne-like toilet
March 15 (UPI) -- A house listed for $979,000 in the Detroit suburbs is drawing attention online for an unusual feature -- a toilet that resembles an actual throne.
'World's heaviest potato' turns out not to be a potato at all
Odd News // 21 hours ago
'World's heaviest potato' turns out not to be a potato at all
March 15 (UPI) -- A New Zealand couple who applied to have a massive vegetable named "Dug" recognized as the world's heaviest potato by Guinness World Records said the DNA test had a shocking result -- the tuber is not a potato.
Chihuahua rescued from icy Michigan pond
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Chihuahua rescued from icy Michigan pond
March 15 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Michigan came to the rescue of a 12-year-old chihuahua who wandered out onto an icy pond and fell through.
Australian man goes for beer, finds Carpet python under fridge
Odd News // 1 day ago
Australian man goes for beer, finds Carpet python under fridge
March 15 (UPI) -- Dennis of Australia encountered a roughly seven-foot Carpet python when he went to grab a beer from his bar fridge.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'World's heaviest potato' turns out not to be a potato at all
'World's heaviest potato' turns out not to be a potato at all
Michigan woman wins $500,000 after liking color of scratch-off ticket
Michigan woman wins $500,000 after liking color of scratch-off ticket
New England fishermen reel in 12,000-year-old woolly mammoth tooth
New England fishermen reel in 12,000-year-old woolly mammoth tooth
World's longest car restored, measures over 100 feet long
World's longest car restored, measures over 100 feet long
Authorities warn of unidentified 'large cat' on the loose in South Carolina
Authorities warn of unidentified 'large cat' on the loose in South Carolina
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement