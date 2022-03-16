Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 16, 2022 / 1:46 PM / Updated at 10:55 AM

Great horned owl rescued from fishing line over Connecticut reservoir

By Ben Hooper

March 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Connecticut came to the rescue of a great horned owl spotted suspended from a fishing line about 15 feet over a reservoir.

Lisa Small said she was on her way home after picking her son up from Parkway School in Greenwich when she spotted the owl dangling from some fishing line that was tangled in a tree branch over the South Stanwich Reservoir.

Advertisement

Small said the local animal control office was closed for the day, so she called her husband, David Chass, a volunteer firefighter and president of the Round Hill Volunteer Fire Company.

Chass responded to the scene with Round Hill Assistant Chief Sharon Strain and Glenville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Raiente.

The firefighters cut the owl free and contacted the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, which placed the bird in the care of avian rescue group Christine's Critters.

The bird of prey is currently being rehabilitated, but Chass said he is concerned the female owl might have left a nest unattended. Anyone who spots an unattended great horned owl nest is being urged to contact the Round Hill Volunteer Fire Company or Christine's Critters.

Advertisement

Read More

India boy solves Rubik's cube in 14.32 seconds while riding a bike Florida swim team practice interrupted by alligator in the pool WWII jacket returned to owner's family more than 60 years later

Latest Headlines

Australian woman mistakes Carpet python in pantry for burglar
Odd News // 20 minutes ago
Australian woman mistakes Carpet python in pantry for burglar
March 17 (UPI) -- A woman from Glenview, Australia, mistook a Carpet python for a burglar when she heard a glass break in her kitchen.
Odd St. Patrick's Day: Human shamrock, green river, green monuments
Odd News // 30 minutes ago
Odd St. Patrick's Day: Human shamrock, green river, green monuments
March 17 (UPI) -- Odd stories can happen at any time and St. Patrick's Day is no exception as human shamrocks tend to form and green rivers and monuments appear in honor of the holiday.
Oregon man wins $8.9 million from forgotten Christmas lottery ticket
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Oregon man wins $8.9 million from forgotten Christmas lottery ticket
March 17 (UPI) -- Wilbur Brown of Oregon won $8.9 million from a Megabucks lottery ticket he had forgotten about that was originally obtained on Christmas Eve.
Police remove boa constrictor from man's car in Brazil
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Police remove boa constrictor from man's car in Brazil
March 16 (UPI) -- Police in Brazil came to the assistance of a farmer who saw a large boa constrictor slither into the innards of his car.
County mistakenly sends jury summonses for dates in the past
Odd News // 18 hours ago
County mistakenly sends jury summonses for dates in the past
March 16 (UPI) -- Residents of a Pennsylvania county were left scratching their heads when they received jury duty summonses in the mail that ordered them to appear in court on dates up to 10 years in the past.
Boy on zip line in Costa Rica crashes into climbing sloth
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Boy on zip line in Costa Rica crashes into climbing sloth
March 16 (UPI) -- A young boy on a zip line at an adventure park in Costa Rica had an unexpected wildlife encounter when he collided with a sloth climbing on the cable.
Confused traveler mistakes stranger's home for his Airbnb
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Confused traveler mistakes stranger's home for his Airbnb
March 16 (UPI) -- A man visiting Florida spent the night in what he thought was an Airbnb only to discover the next morning that he had slept in the wrong house.
Corgi falls overboard from yacht in Florida, swims 7 miles to shore
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Corgi falls overboard from yacht in Florida, swims 7 miles to shore
March 16 (UPI) -- A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident's yard.
Oregon crash leads to discovery of long-abandoned vehicle near highway
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Oregon crash leads to discovery of long-abandoned vehicle near highway
March 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Oregon are searching for clues to an unusual mystery after a car that went off a road landed on a moss-covered vehicle that appeared to have been abandoned "for quite some time."
India boy solves Rubik's cube in 14.32 seconds while riding a bike
Odd News // 21 hours ago
India boy solves Rubik's cube in 14.32 seconds while riding a bike
March 16 (UPI) -- A young Rubik's cube enthusiast in India broke a Guinness World Record by solving a puzzle in 14.32 seconds -- while riding his bicycle.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'World's heaviest potato' turns out not to be a potato at all
'World's heaviest potato' turns out not to be a potato at all
World's longest car restored, measures over 100 feet long
World's longest car restored, measures over 100 feet long
Authorities warn of unidentified 'large cat' on the loose in South Carolina
Authorities warn of unidentified 'large cat' on the loose in South Carolina
Corgi falls overboard from yacht in Florida, swims 7 miles to shore
Corgi falls overboard from yacht in Florida, swims 7 miles to shore
Michigan woman wins $500,000 after liking color of scratch-off ticket
Michigan woman wins $500,000 after liking color of scratch-off ticket
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement