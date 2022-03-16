Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 16, 2022 / 4:49 PM

Boy on zip line in Costa Rica crashes into climbing sloth

By Ben Hooper

March 16 (UPI) -- A young boy on a zip line at an adventure park in Costa Rica had an unexpected wildlife encounter when he collided with a sloth climbing on the cable.

A video shared to Instagram by the Go Adventure Arenal Park in La Fortuna shows the young boy taking the zip line through the rain forest.

Advertisement

The video, filmed by a tour guide, captured the moment the boy came to an abrupt stop by colliding with a sloth on the line.

"I just clocked him straight in the face. What do I do about the sloth?" the boy asks in the video.

The tour guide tells the boy to wait, and they remain in place as the sloth makes its way to lower ground.

The owner of the park said the boy and sloth were both uninjured. The owner said a group of zip liners had just passed through the area moments earlier, so the sloth would have had only had a short period of time to climb the cable.

Read More

Confused traveler mistakes stranger's home for his Airbnb Corgi falls overboard from yacht in Florida, swims 7 miles to shore Oregon crash leads to discovery of long-abandoned vehicle near highway

Latest Headlines

Police remove boa constrictor from man's car in Brazil
Odd News // 46 minutes ago
Police remove boa constrictor from man's car in Brazil
March 16 (UPI) -- Police in Brazil came to the assistance of a farmer who saw a large boa constrictor slither into the innards of his car.
County mistakenly sends jury summonses for dates in the past
Odd News // 1 hour ago
County mistakenly sends jury summonses for dates in the past
March 16 (UPI) -- Residents of a Pennsylvania county were left scratching their heads when they received jury duty summonses in the mail that ordered them to appear in court on dates up to 10 years in the past.
Confused traveler mistakes stranger's home for his Airbnb
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Confused traveler mistakes stranger's home for his Airbnb
March 16 (UPI) -- A man visiting Florida spent the night in what he thought was an Airbnb only to discover the next morning that he had slept in the wrong house.
Corgi falls overboard from yacht in Florida, swims 7 miles to shore
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Corgi falls overboard from yacht in Florida, swims 7 miles to shore
March 16 (UPI) -- A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident's yard.
Oregon crash leads to discovery of long-abandoned vehicle near highway
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Oregon crash leads to discovery of long-abandoned vehicle near highway
March 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Oregon are searching for clues to an unusual mystery after a car that went off a road landed on a moss-covered vehicle that appeared to have been abandoned "for quite some time."
Great horned owl rescued from fishing line over Connecticut reservoir
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Great horned owl rescued from fishing line over Connecticut reservoir
March 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Connecticut came to the rescue of a great horned owl spotted suspended from a fishing line about 15 feet over a reservoir.
India boy solves Rubik's cube in 14.32 seconds while riding a bike
Odd News // 4 hours ago
India boy solves Rubik's cube in 14.32 seconds while riding a bike
March 16 (UPI) -- A young Rubik's cube enthusiast in India broke a Guinness World Record by solving a puzzle in 14.32 seconds -- while riding his bicycle.
World's oldest blue-eyed black lemurs celebrate birthday
Odd News // 9 hours ago
World's oldest blue-eyed black lemurs celebrate birthday
March 16 (UPI) -- The world's oldest blue-eyed black lemurs, Stewart and Bardot, are celebrating their birthdays this week, the Philadelphia Zoo announced.
Maryland teacher stops for fried chicken, wins $50,000 from scratch-off ticket
Odd News // 9 hours ago
Maryland teacher stops for fried chicken, wins $50,000 from scratch-off ticket
March 16 (UPI) -- A teacher from Gaithersburg, Md., won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket after she stopped to grab fried chicken with her kids.
Florida swim team practice interrupted by alligator in the pool
Odd News // 1 day ago
Florida swim team practice interrupted by alligator in the pool
March 15 (UPI) -- A Florida school's swim team practice was delayed when the students discovered the pool was already occupied -- by an alligator.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'World's heaviest potato' turns out not to be a potato at all
'World's heaviest potato' turns out not to be a potato at all
Michigan woman wins $500,000 after liking color of scratch-off ticket
Michigan woman wins $500,000 after liking color of scratch-off ticket
Authorities warn of unidentified 'large cat' on the loose in South Carolina
Authorities warn of unidentified 'large cat' on the loose in South Carolina
World's longest car restored, measures over 100 feet long
World's longest car restored, measures over 100 feet long
Florida swim team practice interrupted by alligator in the pool
Florida swim team practice interrupted by alligator in the pool
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement