Firefighters in Oregon are trying to solve the mystery of a long-abandoned vehicle found when it was struck by a car that crashed off of Highway 238. Photo courtesy of the Jacksonville Fire Department/Facebook

March 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Oregon are searching for clues to an unusual mystery after a car that went off a road landed on a moss-covered vehicle that appeared to have been abandoned "for quite some time." The Jacksonville Fire Department said crews responded alongside the Applegate Valley Fire District #9 when a car crashed at the intersection of Highway 238 and Wagon Trail Road. Advertisement

Firefighters discovered the car had left the road and tumbled into a wooded area. No injuries were reported from the crash.

"What makes this crash peculiar is that it landed right next to the car that has been down there for quite some time growing moss on it. Does anyone have the history on the older car and when/how it got down there?" the fire department said in a Facebook post.

The post said officials are now attempting to solve the mystery of the abandoned car.

