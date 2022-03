A teacher from Maryland won $50,000 from a Diamond Mine X9 scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- A teacher from Gaithersburg, Md., won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket after she stopped to grab fried chicken with her kids. The woman, who was a lottery novice, made the stop at Royal Farms in Churchton where she bought three $5 scratch-off tickets from a Maryland Lottery vending machine at the suggestion of her 14 and 16-year-old kids. Advertisement

The teacher discovered that her Diamond Mine X9 scratch-off ticket was a winner, and was shocked at the amount she earned when handing the ticket over to the store clerk.

She then called her husband, who accompanied her to Lottery headquarters to cash in the ticket.

"Of course, I didn't believe them," the husband said.

"I called work to let them know I wouldn't be coming in because I had an appointment at the Lottery to claim a ticket, and they said that was the best Monday excuse they had ever heard," the woman said.

The woman said the money will go towards college savings for her kids. The family also ate crabs as part of a celebratory meal.