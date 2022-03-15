'World's heaviest potato' turns out not to be a potato at all

March 15 (UPI) -- A New Zealand couple who applied to have a massive vegetable named "Dug" recognized as the world's heaviest potato by Guinness World Records said the DNA test had a shocking result -- the tuber is not a potato.

Colin and Donna Craig-Brown, who unearthed the 17.4-pound object from their Waikato farm in August 2021, said Guinness World Records requested a sample of Dug for DNA testing as part of their record application, and they heard back from the record-keeping organization on Sunday.

The Craig-Browns said Guinness had the sample tested by Science & Advice for Scottish Agriculture/SASA, and the examination revealed Dug the Spud was actually a "tuber of a type of gourd."

"I'm disappointed, but he's still 'Dug - not the biggest potato,'" Colin Craig-Brown told Stuff.co.nz. "It's been a real roller-coaster of potato-rama. We hopped on the roller-coaster eyes wide open and enjoyed the ride and this was the last real twist."

Craig-Brown speculated that Dug might have been the result of a seedling he purchased that may have been crossbred with a gourd and a cucumber.

"I'm trying to rationalize how this has happened," he said.

Craig-Brown said the saga has inspired him to make a new attempt at growing the world's largest potato.

"It's inspired me to grow my potato and really get stuck in. Draw on all the knowledge and scientific know-how that I've accumulated through the process with all the experts. I'm really gonna give it my all and have a go at growing the biggest potato in the world," he said.

Craig-Brown said Dug will also have a future -- as vodka.