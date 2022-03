A North Carolina man won $250,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by Pung/Shutterstock.com

March 15 (UPI) -- Dennis Moore of Ayden, N.C., walked into a store to buy lemonade and walked out with $250,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Moore, a 36-year-old machine operator, told lottery officials that something pushed him to buy a lottery ticket, so he settled on the $5.00 20X The Cash scratch-off ticket. Advertisement

"I had to turn the light on in my truck to make sure I was seeing it right. I was so happy my hands started shaking," he said.

Moore collected his prize on Friday, which added up to $146,402 after state and federal taxes.

Moore said he will use the money to buy a new house for himself and his two children.

The 20X The Cash scratch-off ticket was started in February with four chances for players to win the $250,000 top prize. Two tickets with the top prize have yet to be claimed.