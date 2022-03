The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina is warning residents to be on the lookout for a "large cat" spotted on the loose in the area. The species of feline on the loose has not been identified. File Photo by Alex Schmidt/Shutterstock.com

March 15 (UPI) -- Authorities in South Carolina are urging residents to be on the lookout for an unidentified "large cat" spotted on the loose. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that residents should "use extreme caution" after the "large cat" was spotted in the Sandy Run area of Swansea. Advertisement

Chief Deputy Matt Trentham said multiple people have called the sheriff's office to report a large cat on the loose, but no such animals have been reported missing in the area. He said some callers identified the loose cat as a tiger, but the identity of the feline has not been confirmed.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are participating in the search for the animal, officials said.

Trentham said officials have not yet managed to glimpse the animal, but they have located a paw print that authorities believe could belong to a large feline.