March 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Ireland came to the rescue if a curious kitten that ended up stranded on the roof of a house. The Dublin Fire Brigade said a crew responded to a report of a cat stranded on the roof of a house in the Dolphin's Barn area. Advertisement

A firefighter used a safety rope to climb on the roof and bring the tiny kitten back down to the ground.

"The forlorn feline was soon reunited with its 5-year old human," the fire brigade said in a Twitter post. "If you are concerned about an animal, contact an animal rescue organization who will ring us if needed."