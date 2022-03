1/2

South Haven Area Emergency Services responder Matt Dey rescued a 12-year-old chihuahua named Sasha after the canine wandered out onto the ice of a frozen pond and fell through. Photo courtesy of South Haven Area Emergency Services/Facebook

March 15 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Michigan came to the rescue of a 12-year-old chihuahua who wandered out onto an icy pond and fell through. South Haven Area Emergency Services said the dog, named Sasha, had wandered out onto the thin ice covering the pond behind the Church of Latter-Day Saints in South Haven Township. Advertisement

"SHAES responder Matt Dey donned one of the department's cold water rescue suits while enroute to the scene in Rescue One," SHAES said in a Facebook post. "The animal broke through the thin ice and went underwater just as Dey reached it."

SHAES said Sasha's owners told officials she had been missing for several days after escaping from her home.