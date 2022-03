1/2

Firefighters in Orlando, Fla., came to the rescue of a family of ducklings that fell through a metal grate into a storm drain. Photo courtesy of the Orlando Fire Department/Twitter

March 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a family of ducklings that ended up stranded inside a storm drain. The Orlando Fire Department said a crew responded when the ducklings were found to have fallen through the metal grate covering a storm drain in the city. Advertisement

The department said in a Twitter post that the the ducklings had fallen in during recent rains.

"Luckily, the crew of Tower 11 scooped them out in time to be reunited back with their mama duck," the department tweeted.