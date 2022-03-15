Australian man goes for beer, finds Carpet python under fridge

March 15 (UPI) -- Dennis of Australia encountered a roughly seven-foot Carpet python when he went to grab a beer from his bar fridge.

Reptile specialist Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 came to the rescue in order to capture the large snake so that Dennis could have his beer.

Mullet Mick and Adele of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 arrived onto the scene and wrangled up the Carpet python in a video posted to the company's Facebook page on Tuesday.

The duo then set the snake free into the wilderness. The carpet python had leaped out of the bag it was placed in as it was eager to be free.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 previously helped an Australian family catch one of the world's most venomous snakes from their swimming pool in February.