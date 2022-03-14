Newborn white rhino named Queenie in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

Cotswold Wildlife Park names new #Rhino calf in honour of Her Majesty The Queen. This year marks Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee year. To celebrate this special anniversary, an apt name was chosen for the new calf. Read more about Queenie here: https://t.co/8LWyst9Ltj pic.twitter.com/dYZTxwYor1— CotswoldWildlifePark (@CotsWildTweets) March 12, 2022

March 14 (UPI) -- Cotswold Wildlife Park in Burford, England, has named a newborn white rhino Queenie in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

The name was given to the white rhino in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year, which marks her 70th year on the British throne.

Advertisement

Queenie was born to parents Monty and Nancy, who have also given birth to four other baby rhinos. She is also the ninth white rhino calf to be born at the park.

"We feel very lucky to have another baby female Rhino, which is our fifth female baby in a row. All the rhinos here are named after very special people and I think everyone agrees that 2022 will always be special because of Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee," managing director of Cotswold Wildlife Park, Reggie Heyworth said.

"I thought it might be a bit presumptuous to call our new baby Elizabeth so I have christened her Queenie instead. I think it is a perfect name for a young lady Rhino!" he continued.

The park also released video of Queenie after she was freed from an enclosure for the first time.