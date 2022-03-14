Hector's dolphin rescued from cray pot line in New Zealand

March 14 (UPI) -- The crew of sightseeing boat in New Zealand came to the rescue of a Hector's dolphin spotted with a cray pot line wrapped around its tail fins.

Sightseeing boat company Akaroa Dolphins said in a Facebook post that crew members and guests spotted a cray pot floating in the water in Haylocks Bay, and the boat's skipper decided to take a closer look since cray pots are not allowed in the area.

The boat approached the pot and crew members and guests soon realized the pot's line was wrapped around the tail of a mother Hector's dolphin swimming with her calf.

A video included in the post shows crew members and a guest cutting through the line to free the dolphin.

The mother dolphin was returned to the water and reunited with her calf.

The cray pot was reported to the Department of Conservation for investigation.