Florida's Martin County Sheriff's Office teamed up with workers from Pike Electric to relocate screech owl eggs from an old utility pole scheduled for replacement to a birdhouse attached to the new pole. Photo courtesy of the Martin County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

March 14 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office teamed up with utility workers to rescue the eggs from a screech owl next precariously perched at the top of a power pole that was scheduled for replacement. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said workers from Pike Electric contacted the sheriff's Animal Services division when they discovered the screech owl nest at the top of an old utility pole.

The Animal Services deputies worked with the utility employees to hatch a plan to safely relocate the eggs so the new pole could be installed.

Workers installed a birdhouse atop the new pole, ensuring the house was pointing in the same direction as the nest on the old pole.

The workers and deputies then carefully moved the nest from the old pole to the new birdhouse.

"The old pole is gone, the nest was not compromised, and Jensen Beach should soon be home to some new baby owls," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.