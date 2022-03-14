British teen breaks world record for assembling Mr. Potato Head

March 14 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old British girl broke a Guinness World Record by assembling a Mr. Potato Head toy in 5.69 seconds.

Guinness World Records said Matilda Walden became the first person to break the Mr. Potato Head record in 10 years when she shaved .9 second off the previous record in December.

"I had to be joining the nose and mustache together as I picked them up in one hand," Walden said of her technique.

Walden's record attempt was aimed at raising awareness of Skipton Extended Learning for All, an organization that offers support to children who face a range of adverse experiences.

"I have disabilities, and sometimes find that in other community events I was not welcome and people judge me," she said. "SELFA never did, and they have given me so much confidence I thought a Guinness World Records attempt would be a great idea."

Walden said she is considering taking on the world record for assembling a Mr. Potato Head while blindfolded. That record stands at 14.9 seconds.