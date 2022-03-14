Man walks 3,257 feet with lawnmower on his chin for Guinness World Record

March 14 (UPI) -- An Idaho man retook a Guinness World Records title by walking 3,257 feet with a non-powered lawnmower balanced on his chin.

David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, originally set the record by walking 656 feet with a non-powered lawnmower on his chin, but the record was later taken by someone who managed to walk 912 feet.

Rush said he walked 2 1/2 laps around a track with the lawnmower balanced on his chin, earning the Guinness World Record with a total 3,257 feet. He was only 7 meters -- 23 feet -- short of hitting his personal goal of 1 kilometer, or 3280.84 feet.

"I wish I could have finished those last 7 meters, but I'm happy with the result," Rush said.