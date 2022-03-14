Trending
March 14, 2022

Minnesota mail carrier blocked by deer: 'Do you live here?'

By Ben Hooper

March 14 (UPI) -- A Minnesota mail carrier shared video of her encounter with a deer that blocked the front walkway to a home and refused to accept the mail for the house.

Fanjie Nelson said she was delivering mail to a Duluth neighborhood in the early morning when she came face to face with a deer that blocked the front walkway of a home.

"Do you live here?" Nelson asks the deer in a video she posted to YouTube.

Nelson offers the deer a letter meant for the home, but the animal refuses to accept the mail. The deer eventually backs off, allowing Nelson to make her delivery to the house.

"Another great day of delivering mail in the Northland," Nelson wrote in the video's description.

