Man uses folding chair to rescue deer stuck atop wooden fence

March 11 (UPI) -- A Texas man rescued a deer that became stuck while trying to jump over a fence from one yard to another in his neighborhood.

Marco Rangel said in a Facebook post that a neighbor in Sienna alerted him to the deer stuck at the top of a wooden fence with its head in one yard and its backside in another.

Rangel was able to use a folding chair to help the deer get the rest of the way over the fence.

Ruthie Linsenbardt shared video showing the deer running off into the neighborhood after a less-than-graceful landing.