Briefcase of family memories accidentally donated to thrift store

March 11 (UPI) -- Employees at a Colorado thrift store tracked down a man who mistakenly donated a briefcase that turned out to be filled with 80 years of memories.

Josef Garrett, an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado, said he inherited a family estate and while going through items he decided to donate what he assumed was a typewriter in a large briefcase.

Advertisement

Employees at the Arc Thrift Stores location in Arvada opened the case and discovered it actually contained family letters and photos dating back 80 years.

The store was able to contact Garrett to tell him of the error.

Garrett said the items include a letter his grandmother wrote to her parents just before the birth of his father.

"Reading some of these letters, I started thinking about, like, 'Oh, this is why this is happening,'" Garrett told KMGH-TV. "This is how I cam to be who I am today because of the action of my grandparents and my parents. It's really kind of cool to be able to think about that when it all could have been lost."