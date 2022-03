An RSPCA official responded to a home in Reepham, England, to rescue a badger found trapped in the narrow gap between a house and a fence. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

March 11 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain were called to a home to rescue a badger that became trapped in the narrow gap between a home and a fence. The RSPCA said residents of the neighborhood in Reepham, Norfolk, England, heard a dog barking at 4 a.m. and later discovered the canine had been barking at a badger trapped between the exterior wall of a house and a fence.

"It was clear he had tried digging himself out, as there was the start of a hole dug under the fence, but that didn't work," RSPCA rescuer Ben Kirby said.

Kirby said a pair of neighbors helped him remove a portion of the fence and wrangle the badger into a kennel with a catch pole.

"Happily, when I checked him over he had no visible injuries so I was able to release him in the countryside nearby," Kirby said.