Dallas Zoo dubs newborn colobus monkey Mkali

March 11 (UPI) -- The Dallas Zoo announced a colobus monkey born recently at the facility has been confirmed as a girl and officials dubbed the new arrival Mkali.

The zoo said in a Facebook post that Mkali was born Jan. 26 to first-time mother Pili and father Kuruka in the zoo's colobus monkey exhibit.

Officials said they were unable to confirm the primate's sex for the first few weeks of her life because colobus mothers keep their newborns close during the early days of life.

"This bright little girl is thriving! She's already started to get some darker coloration -- colobus monkeys are born a light gray color and darken as they age," the Facebook post said.

Mkali's name is Swahili for "bright" or "sharp," the zoo said.

The entire monkey family is now on public display at the zoo's Primate Place.