African grey parrot learns how to paint at Maryland Zoo

March 11 (UPI) -- An African grey parrot named Echo is out to prove that birds can be painters too at the Maryland Zoo.

The Embassy care team at the zoo is training Echo how to paint and posted a video of the parrot creating abstract art on Twitter.

"Will she bet the next bird-casso?" the Maryland Zoo said.

Echo paints by grabbing a sponge dipped in paint with her beak. Echo then takes the sponge to a sheet of paper and moves it in all directions.

Echo also receives treats for taking part in the activity.

"Painting is a great enrichment activity that keeps Echo mentally stimulated and allows her to use her natural adaptations. She sure is creating quite a masterpiece!" the zoo continued.