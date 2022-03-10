Trending
March 10, 2022 / 12:24 PM

Loose cow wanders California highway, strip mall parking lot

By Ben Hooper

March 10 (UPI) -- A cow was safely captured in California after going for a walk on the highway and escaping from authorities in a shopping center parking lot.

The California Highway Patrol and local animal control officers responded Wednesday when the cow was spotted wandering in the eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway in Lake View Terrace.

Authorities attempted to use their vehicles to guide the cow off the roadway, but the bovine became spooked on an exit ramp and ran back to the freeway.

The animal was eventually coaxed off the freeway and was temporarily blocked in by authorities in the parking lot of a shopping center, but the cow managed to escape by climbing a staircase to Foothill Boulevard.

A motorcycle officer pursued the cow as it wandered to the dirt driveway of a nearby farm and entered the yard.

The cow was lassoed by farm workers. The workers said the cow did not originate at the farm.

It was unclear whether the cow had escaped from a vehicle on the freeway or if it wandered to the road from another nearby farm.

